Ken Xie Appointed to U.S. – Brazil CEO Forum

Ken Xie, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer, Fortinet

I appreciate Secretary Raimondos appointment and the opportunity to represent the U.S. private sector in these important international discussions. As a global cybersecurity leader Fortinet is committed to greater collaboration between public and private sectors to collectively combat global cybercrime. The CEO Forum offers the unique opportunity to share bold ideas that will create the global impact needed to secure the future. I look forward to participating in the Forum.

News Summary:

Fortinet ( FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has been appointed by Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, to the U.S. Brazil CEO Forum. The Forum brings together American and Brazilian business leaders to develop joint recommendations on how to increase bilateral trade and investments.

Committees of the U.S. Brazil CEO Forum, and areas of contribution for the private sector, include:

Trade, Tax & Other Regulatory Reform

Infrastructure

Technology & Telecommunications

Education & Workforce Development

Environmental issues and green initiatives



Global Leadership and Cooperation

The Forum, comprised of up to 24 CEOs from the United States and Brazil, comes together to provide joint recommendations to the two governments on ways to strengthen the U.S.-Brazil economic relationship. Previous recommendations have advanced discussions between the United States and Brazil governments on important issues such as visa reform, education, energy, trade facilitation and infrastructure. 2021 priorities will focus on infrastructure, technology & telecommunications, education, and workforce development. Launched in 2007, the CEO Forum meets biannually.

A Collaborative Technology Company and Learning Organization

Fortinet is committed to driving sustainability by cybersecurity, through security innovation, research, and cooperation, with a mission to ensure the digital privacy and security of individuals and organizations and to contribute to the reduction of the global cybersecurity skills gap.

Fortinet also partners with international agencies such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for Cybersecurity, NATO, Interpol, Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) to protect businesses, governments, and individuals and help identify and eliminate cybercriminal organizations.

Fortinet continues to make significant progress in helping close the skills gap through its globally recognized NSE Training Institute programs and Training Advancement Agenda (TAA). The Fortinet NSE (Network Security Expert) Institute cybersecurity training programs range from introductory programs for novices to advanced certifications for cybersecurity professionals many available free of charge and contribute to the companys commitment to its TAA by extending Fortinets learning efforts global reach, bringing training, certification, and resources to individuals in many local languages, helping support diversity and inclusion, and providing opportunities for employment to all populations.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet ( FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. This is why the worlds largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 510,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinets Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

