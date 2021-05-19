Logo
NextGen Healthcare Supports California's Initiative to Track COVID-19 Vaccine

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



NextGen+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced the implementation of Application Programming Interface (API) technology in support of COVID-19 vaccine administration programs in California. Working closely with Blue Shield, Californias Third-Party Administrator, NextGen Healthcare developed a high-fidelity connection between Californias My+Turn program and electronic health records (EHRs) in clinics throughout the state.



Specifically, this API enables NextGen Healthcares clients throughout California to track COVID-19 vaccine administration, manage inventories and meet reporting requirements for government agencies. A large majority of federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in the state utilize NextGen Healthcares platform. By using this API, FQHCs and other healthcare organizations can exchange information directly within an integrated clinical workflow without the need for duplicate data entry. This provides better data integrity, especially for tracking health equities in underserved areas.



NextGen Healthcare has been a responsive and innovative technology partner who has worked quickly to address the unique and evolving reporting requirements of different states as they administer the COVID-19 vaccine, said Sean Folweiler, chief information officer for Valley Health, a federally qualified health center and NextGen Healthcare client.



Our team worked tirelessly to develop these technologies enabling clients to quickly integrate critical vaccine information into their EHR, said Dr. Robert Murry, chief medical informatics officer for NextGen Healthcare. This new API demonstrates our commitment to helping providers navigate this complex process and we are proud to deliver this solution to seamlessly manage vaccine distribution.



In December, NextGen Healthcare announced it was supporting the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines with its end-to-end workflow to administer and track distribution through its integrated NextGen%26reg%3B+Enterprise software platform. This platform enables providers to perform critical functions such as notifying patients who require follow-up doses, and federal and state vaccine registry submissions, as well as identifying high-risk patients through the NextGen Population Health solution. This also allows providers to create vaccinated-patient cohorts in order to notify them with updates such as clearance for required or elective procedures.



For more information, read COVID-19%3A+Herd+Immunity%2C+Vaccines%2C+And+A+Return+To+Normalcy. To learn about NextGen Healthcare solutions that help providers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the companys COVID-19+Resources page.



About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.



NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory carepartnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005275/en/

