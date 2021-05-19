IGI Appoints Emily Clapham as Senior Underwriter for Newly Announced Contingency Line





International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGI or the Company) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced the appointment of Emily Clapham as Senior Underwriter for the Companys recently announced Contingency line of business.









Emily has extensive experience in contingency underwriting, and joins from Fidelis London office, where she was Contingency Underwriter. Previously, she was Contingency Underwriter for Beazley, where she joined after completing the Lloyds Generalist Graduate Programme in 2014.









Reporting to Richard Foster, Head of Property, Political Violence and Contingency, Emily will be based in IGIs London office and will be responsible for developing both standard and tailor-made solutions to a wide range of clients who operate across the event, entertainment, arts, and sporting industries. IGI launched its new contingency insurance line of business in April 2021 to take advantage of improving market conditions following a period of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated lockdowns.









The contingency line includes event cancellation coverage on an all risks or named perils basis, as well as non-appearance insurance, prize indemnity, bespoke parametric solutions, and transmission failure policies.









We are delighted to welcome Emily to IGI, said Mr. Foster. She brings an impressive combination of technical underwriting skill and robust knowledge of the latest pricing systems and tools to put IGI in good stead to start writing contingency business as the event world opens up again.









---









About IGI:





IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, marine cargo, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability (casualty), legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, surety, marine trades, marine liability, contingency, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated A (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and A-/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.









---









Forward-Looking Statements:





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the business of IGI may differ from its actual results and, consequently, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, believes, predicts, potential, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, information regarding our estimates of losses for catastrophes and other large losses including losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, measurements of potential losses in the value of our investment portfolio, our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, the outcome of our strategic initiatives, our expectations regarding pricing and other market conditions, our growth prospects, and valuations of the potential impact of movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices and foreign currency rates. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of IGI and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in demand for IGIs services together with the possibility that IGI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors globally and in the regions in which it operates; (2) competition, the ability of IGI to grow and manage growth profitably and IGIs ability to retain its key employees; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (5) the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (6) the inability to maintain the listing of the Companys common shares or warrants on Nasdaq; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated in IGIs annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, including those under Risk Factors therein, and in the Companys other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. In addition, forward-looking statements are inherently based on various estimates and assumptions that are subject to the judgment of those preparing them and are also subject to significant economic, competitive, industry and other uncertainties and contingencies, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond the control of IGI. There can be no assurance that IGIs financial condition or results of operations will be consistent with those set forth in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. IGI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005424/en/