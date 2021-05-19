Allied Esports Entertainment to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, May 24





Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the Company), a global esports entertainment company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, May 24, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.









Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (United States) or 1-631-891-4304 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Allied Esports Investor Relations site at http%3A%2F%2Fir.alliedesportsent.com. Additionally, financial information presented on the call will be available on Allied Esports Investor Relations site. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Monday, June 7, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and using the replay passcode: 10014718.









About Allied Esports Entertainment









Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.





