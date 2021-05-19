Logo
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (

CPRX, Financial), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Catalysts Chief Executive Officer and Steven Miller, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer /COO, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit is taking place Friday, May 21, 2021. Catalysts pre-recorded presentation will be available on May 21 at 8:00 a.m. EDT and Catalysts management will host virtual 1x1 meetings following the presentation.

  • The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference is taking place June 1-4, 2021. Catalyst will present on Wednesday, June 2 at 4 p.m. EDT and Catalysts management will host virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will be available on the Investor page of the company's website at www.catalystpharma.com promptly following the scheduled presentation time.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for other rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and Firdapse is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canadas national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, recently approved the use of Firdapse (amifampridine) for the treatment of patients in Canada with LEMS.

Firdapse is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of MuSK-MG and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for myasthenia gravis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2020 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Media ContactDavid SchullRusso Partners(212) [email protected] ContactPatrick J. McEnanyCatalyst PharmaceuticalsChief Executive Officer(305) [email protected]
