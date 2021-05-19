



Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and SAS, the leader in massively parallel analytics and AI, are working together to deliver innovative Edge-to-Cloud IoT solutions that accelerate intelligent decisions for a smarter, safer planet. The end-to-end solutions incorporating LoRaWAN connectivity with the industry leading SAS IoT analytics platform will simplify the development of IoT solutions that are focused on solving some of the biggest challenges facing the world today: natural disasters, hunger and sustainability.





Semtech and SAS Democratize IoT Solutions for a Better World (Graphic: Business Wire)





SAS and Semtech offer proven technologies and innovative industry solutions that address complex challenges in communities. Combining SAS+IoT+analytics solutions i.e., data, streaming analytics and AI, with the LoRaWAN standard, strengthens our collaborative vision of providing innovation to create a smarter, safer world, said Alistair Fulton, vice president and general manager of Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group.









IoT is forcing a fundamental shift of business and operational strategies as organizations adopt new models for agile IT, edge analytics and platform-based security, said Jason Mann, vice president of IoT at SAS. SAS IoT and Semtech are building an ecosystem of partners to drive the right digital infrastructure strategy to harness IoT data and enable the right+set+of+applications that deliver meaningful results.









SAS%27+IoT+solutions, built on Microsoft Azure, provide real-time insights into IoT data and analytics generated across multiple use cases that help solve specific challenges and offer an interconnected world with better ways to monitor and safeguard communities, people and resources. These use cases include:















Flood Prevention : Floods are the most frequent type of natural disaster and cause widespread devastation, resulting in loss of life and damages to personal property and critical public infrastructure (World+Health+Organization). The number of people to be harmed by floods will double worldwide by 2030 (World Resource Institute) and in the U.S. alone, 23.7 million properties are at risk of flooding according to FEMA 2021. Individual, battery operated, sensors, integrated with the LoRaWAN standard, connect through gateways to continuously collect data, which allows IoT solutions to remotely measure and detect issues before they become a crisis. Since LoRa devices demand extremely low power, these devices can last for years and remain in the environment without the need for maintenance.









Livestock Wellness and Precision Ag: The current world population of 7.6 billion is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100 (United+Nations). This rapid growth is putting pressure on farmers to find sustainable ways to feed the population. IoT technology can provide insights that enable farmers to measure environmental conditions that influence crop production. It can also allow ranchers to track the health of livestock and enable efficiencies that can reduce environmental impact, maximize yield and minimize expenses.









Energy Forecasting: By 2026, nearly 20% of smart meters deployed by energy and water utilities worldwide will be connected using noncellular low power wide area (LPWA) networks. (ABI+Research+Whitepaper). With limited visibility into behind-the-meter assets, networks have struggled to forecast and control their grids and have often had to impose constraints or make costly capital investments in the absence of data. Now, improvements in grid operation and advancing technology are helping to overcome these challenges (EY). Implementing Smart Energy Optimization and Gas Safety Systems within cities by leveraging LoRa device data, combined with SAS Analytics, can help maximize grid efficiency and predict and mitigate risk, keeping citizens safe.













As the driving force behind LoRa technology, Semtech plays a vital role in the development and deployment of LPWANs for IoT devices, said industry analyst Steve Hoffenberg, director of IoT & embedded technology at VDC Research. This new collaboration will bring more existing SAS customers to the IoT, and bring the advantages of data analytics to current and prospective IoT users, enabling enterprises and organizations to solve problems and improve efficiencies in a wide range of use cases, from industrial automation and asset tracking, to agriculture and environmental management, and many more.









For more information on how Semtech is improving lives around the world, visit: www.semtech.com%2Flora%2Flora-applications. In addition, visit here to learn more about the SAS solution and applications.









About Semtechs LoRa Platform









Semtechs LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtechs LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa+site.









About SAS









SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW.









About Semtech









Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.









