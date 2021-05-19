Henry Schein to Present at Four Virtual Investor Conferences in June





Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the worlds largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at four virtual investor conferences in June:















Stifel 2021 Annual Dental & Veterinary Conference on June 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.









Stifel 2021 Annual Dental & Veterinary Conference on June 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.



Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.









Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.



Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.









Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.



Baird Healthcare ESG Symposium on June 17, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.













Henry Scheins presentations, except for the Baird Healthcare ESG Symposium, can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com%2FIRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.









About Henry Schein, Inc.









Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 20,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.









Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.









A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.









For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, and %40HenrySchein+on+Twitter.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005283/en/