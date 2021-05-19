BAMKO® Once Again Named One Of The Greatest Companies To Work For In The Promotional Products Industry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BAMKO® Once Again Named One Of The Greatest Companies To Work For In The Promotional Products Industry

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMKO, LLC, the promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies, Inc.( SGC), today announced that it has been named one of 2021s Greatest Companies To Work For In The Promotional Products Industry by PPB Magazine. While the awards program was put on hiatus by PPB in 2020 due to the global pandemic, it resumed in 2021, marking the fourth consecutive time that BAMKO has earned such honors. BAMKO is the only distributor in the large company category (75+ employees) to earn such honors in four consecutive competitions.

BAMKOs 2021 recognition by PPB follows on the heels of its #1 ranking in 2020 as the Best Place to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal in the medium-sized business category. BAMKO has also made the Los Angeles Business Journal Best Places to Work list for four consecutive years and earned #1 overall rankings in both 2018 and 2020.

We have absolute clarity about our mission here, said Jake Himelstein, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at BAMKO. We intend to be the very best company in our industry. To do that, we will continue to make BAMKO the absolute best place to work in the industry. By being an exceptional place to work, we will attract extraordinary talent. Together, we will do incredible things, said Himelstein. Credit goes to our team for sticking together over the last year, delivering incredible results, and making BAMKO a place where really special people choose to work.

The Greatest Companies to Work For award is presented by PPB Magazine, the publishing arm of Promotional Products Association International (PPAI). The award recognizes the companies earning the best scores based on employee survey responses designed to measure employee satisfaction, engagement, and camaraderie in the workplace. All full-time employees were asked to rate their company in five areas that evaluated benefits, resources, culture, leadership, and company direction. Only the highest scoring companies representing a diverse group of distributors, suppliers, and business services firms from across the U.S. and Canada were selected as recipients of the highly competitive recognition. BAMKO has earned this distinction every year since 2017 when PPB began using employee survey responses as the basis for selection.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (

SGC, Financial):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

BAMKO is the signature promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the worlds most successful brands.

Visit www.BAMKO.net for more information.

ti?nf=ODIzOTQyMiM0MTkyMTE0IzIwMjg1OTM=
aaa757b5-5904-46ce-9ea5-75204d2386a5
Contact:Joshua WhiteSVP Strategic PartnershipsBAMKO(310) 470-5859ORHala ElsherbiniSenior Managing DirectorThree Part Advisors(214) 442-0016
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment