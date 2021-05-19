Charles River Associates (CRA) Expands Forensic Services Practice





Charles+River+Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial+and+management+consulting+services, today announced Daniel+Roffman has joined as a vice president in the Company's Forensic Services Practice.









Were excited to have Dan on board, said CRAs President and Chief Executive Officer Paul+Maleh. He will enhance our strong team of experts who regularly lead high-stakes cyber and theft of trade secret investigations, and who credibly testify about their findings when required.









Forensic Services Practice Leader Kris+Swanson added, As our clients information security risks continue to grow exponentially, we are thrilled to be able to add Dans global expertise to our team.









Mr. Roffman joins CRA with over 20 years of digital forensics and information security consulting experience, helping clients protect their most valuable information and investigating allegations of trade secret theft and cyber incidents. He has extensive experience testifying on behalf of plaintiffs, defendants, and has served as a court-appointed neutral expert on trade secret cases. He has also testified on a range of other digital forensic subjects including software piracy, cyber investigations, and electronic document authenticity issues.









Prior to joining CRA, Dan was a senior managing director at an international consulting firm, where he supervised the firms digital forensic staff and oversaw operations at their U.S. forensic laboratories. Mr. Roffman previously worked in the High Technology Investigations Unit of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.









Mr. Roffman is a recognized thought leader in the industry, a frequently requested speaker at conferences, an author of numerous articles and white papers, and an innovator in developing unique solutions for his clients. He holds a bachelors degree in Information Systems from the University of Maryland, as well as the EnCE Certified Examiner certification for complex computer investigations and analysis, and has been recognized seven times by Whos Who Legal.









CRAs Forensic+Services+Practice









CRAs Forensic Services Practice assists companies in independently responding to allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, misconduct, and non-compliance, deploying cross-trained teams of experienced forensic professionals to deliver deep and timely insights. The Practice including our state-of-the-art digital forensics, eDiscovery and cyber incident response labs has been certified under International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 requirements as part of our industry-leading commitment to our clients and their information security.









About Charles River Associates (CRA)









Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic%2C+financial+and+management+consulting+services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.









SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT









Statements in this press release concerning the addition of Daniel Roffman, the Forensic Services practice, future business Daniel Roffman may generate for CRA and statements using the terms enhance, expand or similar expressions are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon managements current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others, the failure to generate engagements for us; dependence on the growth of our litigation or strategy consulting practice, the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition, as well as other potential factors that could affect our financial results are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading Risk Factors. We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005121/en/