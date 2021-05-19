REPAY Further Streamlines B2B Payments with Sage Accounts Payable Automation





Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (REPAY), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the launch of its Vendor Payments Automation solution into Sage+100, which will enable businesses to seamlessly pay vendors in a simple, secure way while also reducing unnecessary costs. This supplements REPAYs existing integrations with Sage X3 and Sage 300 solutions.









The new integration is available through APS+Payments, a REPAY company and a leading provider of omni-channel B2B integrated payment solutions. Extending REPAYs integration into Sage rounds out the comprehensive, full-service vendor enablement with both AR and AP payments automation. Businesses can streamline processes and boost their bottom lines by simply paying bills more efficiently and effectively.









With the addition of accounts payable solutions to our Sage 100 integration, we continue our commitment to reducing costs and optimizing the transaction process for businesses, says Darin Horrocks, SVP, B2B, REPAY. Intentionally designed with simplicity in mind, a single integration eliminates unnecessary manual processes while increasing revenue and security a true win-win for business users on Sage.









The Vendor Payments Automation solution supports creation and approval of payment groups, vendor group management, and invoicing, along with automatic reconciliation and custom reporting within Sage 100.









About REPAY









REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAYs proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005194/en/