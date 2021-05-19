Nautilus, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences





Nautilus, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: NLS) today announced that Jim Barr, the Companys Chief Executive Officer, and Aina Konold, the Companys Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:









Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference





Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. There will be no formal presentation.









William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference





Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 pm PT and participate virtually in one-on-one and small group meetings.









About Nautilus, Inc.









Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. ( NYSE:NLS, Financial) is a global technology driven fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex, Schwinn, JRNY and Nautilus. Nautilus, Inc. is committed to build a healthier world, one person at a time. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com%2Finvestors) to make information available to its investors and the market.





