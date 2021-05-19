Genprex Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Roadshow Series





Genprex%2C+Inc. (Genprex or the Company) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced that it will participate in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Roadshow Series, presented by Channelchek on May 20, 2021.









The virtual roadshow will feature a corporate presentation from Genprexs President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner, followed by a Q & A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst, Robert LeBoyer. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level.









Noble Capital Markets Virtual Roadshow Series





Presentation Date: May 20, 2021





Presentation Time: 1-2 p.m. EDT





Registration Link: https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3hyiXcs









Nobles research, as well as news and advanced market data on Genprex is available on Channelchek.com.









About Genprex, Inc.





Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprexs technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Companys lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with AstraZenecas Tagrisso (osimertinib) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with Tagrisso alone.









For more information, please visit the Companys web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.









Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements





Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprexs reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under Item 1A Risk Factors in Genprexs Annual Report on Form 10-K.









Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and success of Genprexs clinical trials and regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprexs product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprexs future growth and financial status; Genprexs commercial and strategic partnerships including the scale up of the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprexs intellectual property and licenses.









These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





