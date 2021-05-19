Moderna to Establish an International Business Services Hub in Warsaw, Poland





Moderna%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced plans to establish an international business services hub in Warsaw, Poland, as the Company continues to build out a global infrastructure. The Moderna International Business Services (MIBS) Center complements the six commercial legal entities that have already been established across Europe.









The MIBS Center will serve Modernas growing international business by providing critical functions, including finance, pharmacovigilance, human resources and digital services. The Center is expected to employ approximately 160 staff when fully operational. Moderna plans to start Center operations in the third quarter of this year.









Were delighted to be expanding our footprint in Europe, said Stphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. Warsaw is a compelling location for this global business services hub given its access to talent, costs of operations, business climate and infrastructure quality.









The MIBS Center will provide new capabilities and capacity to help meet the growing demand of Modernas global business operations. Additionally, it will play a key role in providing business insights while improving, simplifying, and standardizing processes.









