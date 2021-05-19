Logo
Geoverse Launches Online Portal to Enable Their Partner Community and Accelerate Speed to Market for Private LTE Solution Rollouts

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Geoverse, a national provider and operator of managed private (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) CBRS/LTE solutions for the enterprise, has announced the formal launch of its partner portal. The online platform is designed to enable and equip the Geoverse partner community so they can hit the market running by offering them the critical information and tools required to successfully identify, engage, and close new opportunities. This is just another milestone in Geoverses plan to become the partner that makes private cellular easy.



This follows on the December 2020 announcement of the Geoverse national partner program launch, a program put in place to better address the rapidly growing demand for private cellular solutions increasingly viewed as an attractive alternative by enterprises, property owners, and communities. The program will help partners capitalize on this major market shift and deliver a variety of solutions to help them better identify and serve market opportunities. Regardless of the partner type, Geoverse and its solutions are highly flexible to go to market via a channel partner setup or direct engagements.



Many organizations can benefit from the partner program and Geoverse has identified five main partner types that they are working with to extend their market reach and offer solution flexibility: Ecosystem Partners, Service Providers, Networking Partners, Cellular Resellers, and Agents. The dedicated online portal will serve these organizations by offering a host of product and technical information, partner specific materials, training videos, real world use case examples, commercial case studies, pricing and configuration tools, deal registration, and the opportunity to connect with other partners.



By delivering a comprehensive partner program managed by dedicated inhouse resources, Geoverse is building a corporate framework to enable partner success. And as the partners experience success with an increase in sales and new projects, they will also receive financial benefits.



We recognize a real demand for speed and flexibility to better meet these rapidly evolving market needs, and a robust partner program with modern, effective tools helps us better realize this goal. We are vested in our partners successes, and we win only when our partners win. said Geoverse Chief Commercial Officer Bob Gault.



The Geoverse go-to-market approach and underlying solution portfolio consists of the GeoCore based Network as a Service (NaaS), a fully featured 5G service platform hosted in the cloud or deployed on-premises, which can be bundled with a number of partners radio products to leverage CBRS and even licensed LTE spectrum options. Geoverse can also be a single point of contact and sole provider for all elements of a turnkey private LTE solution including all products and related services including design, installation, and ongoing 24x7 monitoring and support.



Geoverse delivers value beyond connectivity. For more information on Geoverse, the Geoverse Partner Program or becoming a Geoverse partner, please visit www.geoverse.io.



About Geoverse



Geoverse is a national mobile operator that provides turnkey connectivity solutions for enterprises, property owners, and communities. The companys private 5G/LTE cellular network offeringbased on citizens band radio network (CBRS) and licensed LTE spectruminterconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, flexible solution enabling value-added applications and high-performance communications for users and devices. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator in the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating cellular solutions for enterprises, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005302/en/

