Ecolab Wins 2021 Edison Award for COVID-19 Innovation

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, received a 2021 Edison Award in the COVID-19 Innovation category for its Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer the first product registered by the EPA to kill the COVID-19 virus in just 15 seconds. This versatile cleaner sanitizer is the only product proven to kill the COVID-19 virus in 15 seconds that is approved for use on food contact surfaces without requiring a rinse saving foodservice operators time and resources.



Were honored to receive an Edison Award for our Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer as we continue to develop solutions designed to combat the COVID-19 virus and other public health and food safety challenges, said Timothy Mulhere, executive vice president and president of Global Institutional & Specialty Services, the Ecolab group that serves the hospitality, foodservice and food retail industries. Our innovations are key to helping our foodservice customers and other businesses meet heightened expectations for cleanliness and more stringent public health and hygiene protocols. Together, we are advancing cleaner, safer, more efficient practices and building consumer confidence.

Ecolabs Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is a concentrated no-rinse, 2-in-1 cleaner and sanitizer designed for use on any hard, non-porous food contact surface from food prep areas and the third sink in the kitchen to guest tables. The product, available for use in spray bottle, bucket, wipe, third sink or electrostatic spray applications, simplifies restaurant hygiene procedures by combining an effective cleaner and sanitizer into one solution without the need to rinse between cleaning and sanitizing or before contact with food surfaces. In addition to the COVID-19 virus, this cleaner sanitizer is proven to kill Norovirus, influenza and the common cold virus.

Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is one of the innovative solutions powering the Ecolab Science Certified program. This comprehensive, science-based program is built on Ecolabs long-standing experience in helping keep healthcare facilities clean, bringing the same expertise used in hospitals to the places people eat, stay and shop. Ecolab Science Certified combines this healthcare expertise with hospital disinfectants and food-contact sanitizers approved for use during the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and food safety protocols and training, and periodic auditing. Consumers can now visit everyday places with confidence by looking for the Ecolab Science Certified seal.

One of nine COVID-19 innovations recognized this year, Ecolabs Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer was chosen as the 2021 Bronze Edison Award winner by a panel of judges comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics. The Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services and business leaders in the world since 1987.

We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this years entries, said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level.

For more information about Ecolabs Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer or to order, contact your local Ecolab representative or visit ecolab.com/sinksurfacesanitizer. To learn more about the Edison Awards, visit edisonawards.com.



About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab ( ECL, Financial) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com



Follow us on LinkedIn at Ecolab , Twitter @ecolab , Instagram at @Ecolab Inc or Facebook at @Ecolab .

About the Edison Awards

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501cs non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.

Contacts:

Mesa Denny, Ecolab

+1 651 250 4724

[email protected]

May 19, 2021

(ECL-P)

EPA Reg. No. 1677-259 and 1677-260