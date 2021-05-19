Logo
C-Bond Systems Files U.S. Provisional Patent for "Self-Healing Glass" for the Automotive Sector

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Development for the invention is being led by world renowned chemist Professor Andrew R. Barron who has been granted over 50 patents

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the Company or C-Bond) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it and Professor Andrew R. Barron have filed a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Composition and Method for Glass Healing, to develop a nano-liquid chemical solution that repairs visible chips and cracks in windshield glass after being exposed to a heat source.

C-Bond and Professor Andrew R. Barron, the founder of the Energy Safety Institute (ESRI) at Swansea University in the United Kingdom, are in the process of developing a new liquid that can be applied to a windshield that flows into cracks at the nano-scale and provides an active bond after exposure to a specified heat source, thus reforming the glass rather than filling it with a resin, which is how windshields are currently repaired.

The goal of this new liquid solution is to be able to heal visible chips and cracks in a windshield after they occur, making it different than C-Bonds current windshield strengthener, C-Bond nanoShield, which helps prevent windshield chips and cracks by filling in and repairing microscopic defects on the glass surface.

Earlier this year, we announced this exciting project with Prof. Barron and I am pleased to report that the development is on target, said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. With the cost of windshields growing ever higher due to the advanced sensor systems built directly into the glass, providing an easier, more cost-effective way to handle windshield repairs and replacements can be an important solution to an expensive problem.

Professor Barron is the Sr Cymru Chair of Low Carbon Energy and Environment. Educated at Imperial College (London), Professor Barron has held posts at Rice University, University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard University. He is the author of over 500 publications, 50 Patents, 8 books, and is the recipient of numerous awards including the Star of Asia International Award, Hmboldt Senior Scientist Research Award, and the first Welch Foundation Norman Hackerman Award.

C-Bonds technology is protected by 22 patents and patent-pending applications.

The annual market for automotive glass replacement services in the U.S. exceeded $5 billion in 2016, and is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2025, according to IbisWorld. Approximately 15 million windshields are replaced in the U.S. every year.

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Companys Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Companys Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that with the cost of windshields growing ever higher due to the advanced sensor systems built directly into the glass, providing an easier, more cost-effective way to handle windshield repairs and replacements can be an important solution to an expensive problem; the likelihood that the annual market for automotive glass replacement services in the U.S. is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2025; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bonds ability to raise capital; the Companys ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Companys and its customers ability to operate; the Companys ability to source materials; the Companys ability to retain key employees and consultants; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021, November 16, 2020, and August 14, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:Allison TomekC-Bond Systems6035 South Loop EastHouston, TX [email protected] and Analysts:Chesapeake [email protected]
