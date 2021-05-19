Evolus Appoints Dan Stewart as Vice President and General Manager, International

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. ( EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced the appointment of Dan Stewart as Vice President and General Manager of the companys International business.



Dan has an extensive track record of success and a global reputation built from 20 years of experience in aesthetics, said Crystal Muilenburg, Chief Marketing Officer. We look forward to Dan leading the expansion of Evolus global footprint starting with the launch of Nuceiva in Europe in early 2022.

Dan is a seasoned operational leader with more than 20 years of experience in medical aesthetics including dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, breast implants and energy-based devices. Dan started his career with Ipsen where he supported the international assessment of Dysport for medical aesthetics. Dan held various sales leadership roles for Allergans aesthetics division (previously Inamed) and ascended to the role of UK Business Unit Director. While at Allergan, Dan launched Natrelle silicone breast implants, Vistabel, Juvederm Ultra and Vycross across Europe. Dan served on Allergans International Strategic Marketing Board where he consulted on International commercial strategies and new product launches. Dan was also Chief Marketing Officer at Teoxane before starting his own consultancy firm focused within the European aesthetic market.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau is powered by Evolus unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

