VERUS INTERNATIONAL, Inc. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit against Verus International, Inc. in the United States District Court for the District of M

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") reminds investors that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Verus International, Inc. ("Verus" or the "Company") (OTC: VRUS) common stock between June 17, 2019 and October 8, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This action is styled Jeffrey Benjamin v. Bhatnagar, et. al.; (District of Maryland; 8:21-cv-01001-PWG).

Wolf Haldenstein is seeking to recover damages caused by defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

The Complaint alleges that Verus and certain executive made material misrepresentations and/or omitted the material information concerning:

Verus' ability to exploit its Big League Foods brand and the Major League Baseball License;

The Company's issues in production ramp-up related to Big League Foods and Verus's ability timely satisfy demand and fulfill customer orders;

The status of Verus' controlling interest in ZC Top Apparel Manufacturing ("ZTAM");

Verus' ability to unlock the capacity of ZTAM's facilities to produce millions of masks;

The status and strength of the Company's working relationship with ZTAM;

The accuracy of the Company's financial results, business outlook and prospects; and

that as a result of the foregoing, Verus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shares of Verus. traded as high as $0.037 per share (adjusted for January 13, 2021 reverse split) during the Class Period, and closed at $0.002 per share on October 8, 2020.

