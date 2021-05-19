Logo
VERUS INTERNATIONAL, Inc. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit against Verus International, Inc. in the United States District Court for the District of M

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is June 22, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") reminds investors that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Verus International, Inc. ("Verus" or the "Company") (OTC: VRUS) common stock between June 17, 2019 and October 8, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

This action is styled Jeffrey Benjamin v. Bhatnagar, et. al.; (District of Maryland; 8:21-cv-01001-PWG).

Wolf Haldenstein is seeking to recover damages caused by defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Investors are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Verus International, Inc., you may, no later than June 22, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Verus.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

The Complaint alleges that Verus and certain executive made material misrepresentations and/or omitted the material information concerning:

  • Verus' ability to exploit its Big League Foods brand and the Major League Baseball License;
  • The Company's issues in production ramp-up related to Big League Foods and Verus's ability timely satisfy demand and fulfill customer orders;
  • The status of Verus' controlling interest in ZC Top Apparel Manufacturing ("ZTAM");
  • Verus' ability to unlock the capacity of ZTAM's facilities to produce millions of masks;
  • The status and strength of the Company's working relationship with ZTAM;
  • The accuracy of the Company's financial results, business outlook and prospects; and
  • that as a result of the foregoing, Verus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shares of Verus. traded as high as $0.037 per share (adjusted for January 13, 2021 reverse split) during the Class Period, and closed at $0.002 per share on October 8, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verus-international-inc--investor-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-reminds-investors-that-it-has-filed-a-federal-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-verus-international-inc--in-the-united-states-district-co-301294680.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

