Poly Announces Upcoming Events with Financial Community

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT), a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology, today announced that it will participate in the following events with the financial community.

Poly Investor Day 2021

May 20, 2021

7:00am 9:30am PT / 10am 12:30pm ET

Dave Shull, President and CEO, Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO, and others

JP Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

May 25, 2021

Fireside Chat

1:25pm PT / 4:25pm ET

Dave Shull, President and CEO

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

June 1, 2021

Fireside Chat

1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO

Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference

June 8, 2021

Fireside Chat

8;45am PT / 11:45am ET

Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO

A live audio webcast of each event will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com and a replay will be available shortly thereafter.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: PLT) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Mike Iburg Edie Kissko Vice President, Investor Relations Vice President, Communications (831) 458-7533 (213) 369-3719

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-announces-upcoming-events-with-financial-community-301294661.html

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc.