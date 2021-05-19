Poly Announces Upcoming Events with Financial Community

PR Newswire
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 19, 2021
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT), a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology, today announced that it will participate in the following events with the financial community.
Poly Investor Day 2021
May 20, 2021
7:00am 9:30am PT / 10am 12:30pm ET
Dave Shull, President and CEO, Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO, and others
JP Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
May 25, 2021
Fireside Chat
1:25pm PT / 4:25pm ET
Dave Shull, President and CEO
Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
June 1, 2021
Fireside Chat
1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET
Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO
Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference
June 8, 2021
Fireside Chat
8;45am PT / 11:45am ET
Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO
A live audio webcast of each event will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com and a replay will be available shortly thereafter.
About Poly
Poly (NYSE: PLT) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.
Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Mike Iburg
Edie Kissko
Vice President, Investor Relations
Vice President, Communications
(831) 458-7533
(213) 369-3719
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-announces-upcoming-events-with-financial-community-301294661.html
SOURCE Plantronics, Inc.
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment