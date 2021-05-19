Logo
Blue Prism Builds on New Era of Growth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Key new hires bolster company's commitment to the North American market

PR Newswire

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in intelligent automation, continues to build on the North American region's recent success by investing further in its leadership team. The emphasis on investing in top talent and driving its presence within the US market aligns with Blue Prism's strategic goal of expanding into major markets.

Blue Prism builds momentum in North America

Patrick Finn has been appointed recently as president and general manager of Blue Prism Americas and will drive overall planning, strategy and execution. With over 35 years' experience with Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Pepsi Cola International, and Cisco Systems, Patrick has deep expertise in visionary leadership positions spanning the private and public sectors.

He joins a highly experienced leadership team in the region, including recently recruited Paula Goldstein, CFO of Americas (who previously served as a managing director at Northwest Data) and chief marketing officer Chip Coyle, who brings decades worth of advertising and marketing experience to Blue Prism after serving as CMO at Infor and leading marketing for Americas at Oracle.

President and General Manager of the Americas, Patrick Finn says: "There's incredible demand in the Americas market for enterprise-grade intelligent automation that provides access to best-of-breed technologies versus standard desktop automation solutions. We believe that the future workforce will be a seamless blend of human, digital and systems and that these technologies are key to providing real business transformation and competitive advantage. With our leadership team at the helm, I'm confident Blue Prism can help customers as they transition into the businesses of the future."

This highly experienced and energized team has already begun to take important steps to transform the route to market by implementing an execution oriented and re-invigorated plan to drive long-term strategic relationships with both customers and partners. This emphasis on a highly focused approach to market has begun to deliver vertical and domain oriented, multi-year solutions, helping enterprises reinvent business problems and drive demonstrable ROI at scale.

Notes to editors:

Blue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn

2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-prism-builds-on-new-era-of-growth-301294935.html

SOURCE Blue Prism

