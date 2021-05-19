Napatech Extends Multi-Year Design-Win with Innovative Cybersecurity Leader

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of FPGA-based programmable SmartNICs, announced that a high-growth cybersecurity original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has again selected Napatech's Link SmartNIC software and hardware to improve the speed and accuracy of their newest enterprise-grade cybersecurity appliance.

The company's innovative solution for protecting networks combines two of the most popular open-source cybersecurity applications into one powerful commercial-grade offering. Together they create the first open platform for transforming network traffic into actionable data for analysis, forensics and real-time response.

Enterprises need to scale their networks to higher speeds and support an increasing number of users, devices and business applications. However, cybersecurity applications designed to protect those assets often suffer from reduced performance and packet loss as network speeds increase, which equates to reduced security effectiveness.

Napatech's FPGA-based programmable SmartNICs include options for 1, 10, 25, 40 and 100 gigabit Ethernet and are powered by software packed with features to offload compute-intensive network and security processing from the CPU. This enables cybersecurity appliances to deliver line-rate networking performance while freeing up valuable compute resources for the security application and analytics engines to perform at speeds higher than any other alternative platform.

This design-win disclosure marks the fourth time the OEM has selected Napatech for a product in the past year. The first three design wins were successfully launched in 2020. Initial orders for this fourth design win have been placed. As a result, the new design win embeds Napatech programmable SmartNICs within the customer's entire appliance product line. Napatech anticipates the aggregate future value from the customer's product line to exceed $7.5 million USD for the life of the designs. This notable win contributes to an expanding list for Napatech in the cybersecurity market, including more than 100 OEM and end-user customers.

Ray Smets, Chief Executive Officer, Napatech, said: "Enterprises need to scale their cybersecurity analytics to higher speeds for an increasing amount of data, and that is a difficult goal to achieve with software alone. Napatech's programmable SmartNICs uniquely provide a hardware-programmable solution that improves the performance of cybersecurity applications, which gives cybersecurity professionals greater confidence by avoiding blind spots created by network packet loss."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Industry Press and Analysts Investor Relations Nordic Media Shannon Van Every Heine Thorsgaard Geir Bjrlo Press and Analyst Relations Chief Financial Officer Partner Nadel Phelan Napatech Corporate Communications +1.408.313.9974 +45.2241.8090 +47.9154.0000 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napatech-extends-multi-year-design-win-with-innovative-cybersecurity-leader-301294638.html

SOURCE Napatech