Napatech Extends Multi-Year Design-Win with Innovative Cybersecurity Leader

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Napatech Extends Multi-Year Design-Win with Innovative Cybersecurity Leader

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 19, 2021

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of FPGA-based programmable SmartNICs, announced that a high-growth cybersecurity original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has again selected Napatech's Link SmartNIC software and hardware to improve the speed and accuracy of their newest enterprise-grade cybersecurity appliance.

Napatech A/S logo. (PRNewsFoto/Napatech A/S) (PRNewsfoto/Napatech)

The company's innovative solution for protecting networks combines two of the most popular open-source cybersecurity applications into one powerful commercial-grade offering. Together they create the first open platform for transforming network traffic into actionable data for analysis, forensics and real-time response.

Enterprises need to scale their networks to higher speeds and support an increasing number of users, devices and business applications. However, cybersecurity applications designed to protect those assets often suffer from reduced performance and packet loss as network speeds increase, which equates to reduced security effectiveness.

Napatech's FPGA-based programmable SmartNICs include options for 1, 10, 25, 40 and 100 gigabit Ethernet and are powered by software packed with features to offload compute-intensive network and security processing from the CPU. This enables cybersecurity appliances to deliver line-rate networking performance while freeing up valuable compute resources for the security application and analytics engines to perform at speeds higher than any other alternative platform.

This design-win disclosure marks the fourth time the OEM has selected Napatech for a product in the past year. The first three design wins were successfully launched in 2020. Initial orders for this fourth design win have been placed. As a result, the new design win embeds Napatech programmable SmartNICs within the customer's entire appliance product line. Napatech anticipates the aggregate future value from the customer's product line to exceed $7.5 million USD for the life of the designs. This notable win contributes to an expanding list for Napatech in the cybersecurity market, including more than 100 OEM and end-user customers.

Ray Smets, Chief Executive Officer, Napatech, said: "Enterprises need to scale their cybersecurity analytics to higher speeds for an increasing amount of data, and that is a difficult goal to achieve with software alone. Napatech's programmable SmartNICs uniquely provide a hardware-programmable solution that improves the performance of cybersecurity applications, which gives cybersecurity professionals greater confidence by avoiding blind spots created by network packet loss."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Industry Press and Analysts

Investor Relations

Nordic Media

Shannon Van Every

Heine Thorsgaard

Geir Bjrlo

Press and Analyst Relations

Chief Financial Officer

Partner

Nadel Phelan

Napatech

Corporate Communications

+1.408.313.9974

+45.2241.8090

+47.9154.0000

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napatech-extends-multi-year-design-win-with-innovative-cybersecurity-leader-301294638.html

SOURCE Napatech

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment