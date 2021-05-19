NEXE Innovations Receives Proprietary Assembly Line to begin Producing its Fully Compostable Nespresso®-Compatible Pod

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), is pleased to announce that its has installed its proprietary equipment for the assembly of its fully-compostable Nespresso-compatible pods (the "Assembly Line") and the Assembly Line has passed its Site Acceptance Test ("SAT") at NEXE's facility. This innovative Assembly Line is the final piece of highly customized equipment required to launch NEXE's fully compostable Nespresso-compatible pod in early Q3 2021. SATs are used to validate the functionality of equipment on-site following its installation.

"With our proprietary assembly line successfully installed, this will enable us to commercialize our Nespresso-compatible, compostable pods on schedule," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "We launched a fully compostable pod compatible with Keurig single-serve brewing systems earlier in 2021 with our in-house brand, XOMA Superfoods, and plan to expand our product offerings in Q3 with a Nespresso-compatible pod."

NEXE now has custom automation equipment for the production of the two leading single-serve formats, being Keurig-compatible and Nespresso-compatible pods, and will continue to purchase additional equipment to increase production as required to fulfill growing sales.

SATs require that the equipment successfully complete production while following all process parameters and requirements. The manufacturer also sends its representatives to witness and verify the test. The Nespresso-compatible automation demonstrates that NEXE's plant-based materials can be assembled at production speed proving the scalability of the technology. This Assembly Line will form the basis for additional production-scale equipment which will increase production capacity to an estimated 50 million NEXE Nespresso-compatible pods.

More than 56 billion single-serve capsules are discarded to the landfill every year, equivalent to over 400 pods per second.1 Virtually all of these end up in landfill, with consumption of single-serve pods continuing to grow at an estimated 8.5% per year.2 With the launch of NEXE's Nespresso-compatible pod, the Company aims to provide a sustainable alternative to consumers while delivering a great cup of coffee.

This new product is the culmination of NEXE's two-year partnership with Innovative Solutions Canada, which awarded the Company $1M to support its development (previously announced January 14, 2021). The Company is pleased to have executed on all project milestones on time and in full.

"Developing a compostable Nespresso-style pod required innovation in materials design, composting performance, and high-speed automation. We're extremely excited to see this all come together with this upcoming product launch," said Zachary Hudson, Chief Scientific Officer at NEXE.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. Xoma Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood creamers packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, over 40 billion are discarded every year. With over $64M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

