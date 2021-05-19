StarLink Becomes Blue Prism's First Value-added Distributor in the Middle East

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

StarLink Becomes Blue Prism's First Value-added Distributor in the Middle East

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Customers and partners gain seamless access to intelligent automation as Blue Prism expands its presence in the Middle East region

PR Newswire

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism has created a new value-added distribution (VAD) model by partnering with StarLink, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region's fastest growing specialized cyber and cloud value-added distributor. This new model aligns with Blue Prism's broader mission to help organizations around the world easily access Blue Prism technology and services and contributes to the business's globalization efforts:

StarLink Becomes Blue Prisms First Value-added Distributor

  • To expand Blue Prism's presence in key geographies.
  • To acquire new customers and better serve existing customers.
  • To onboard new partners.
  • To accelerate regional growth in untapped markets.

Blue Prism and StarLink will establish a unified distribution process with deeper engagements and competency within the StarLink extensive channel community to help address regional customers' automation goals. The partnership will provide Blue Prism with extensive visibility into the new business market and will facilitate expansion of the Blue Prism partner eco-system.

Having now launched its Blue Prism intelligent automation practice, StarLink and its channel partners within the cyber security and cloud practices will benefit from access to key partners and their best-of-breed technologies within Blue Prism's partner ecosystem; the Technology Alliance Program (TAP).

In addition, StarLink's current security distribution network and Blue Prism's TAP program have overlapping partners, including Sailpoint, Thales, and OneIdentity. This overlap enables these and other security partners in the StarLink Connect Partner network to realize the value of using Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform with their own capabilities, giving customers better automation options and serving their needs in the high growth cyber security market.

Chief Partner Strategy Officer, Blue Prism, Linda Dotts said: "Our partnership with StarLink represents a positive step for us in the region, as Blue Prism technology is rapidly made available to its customers. StarLink will also be providing local resources and professional services for product implementation and support, which expands the scope of our presence in the Middle East and will help us in accelerating the revenue generated by our partners in the region."

"The intelligent automation and artificial intelligence landscape holds huge potential in the META region, with Blue Prism at the forefront of this next-generation technology," said Zaidoun Arbad, COO, StarLink. "We feel privileged that Blue Prism chose us as their first value-added distributor. This is both a huge responsibility and opportunity, but we are well-equipped to take this on and look forward to adding value to this great partnership."

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Blue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn

2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starlink-becomes-blue-prisms-first-value-added-distributor-in-the-middle-east-301294655.html

SOURCE Blue Prism

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment