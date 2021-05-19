Logo
Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 19, 2021

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Global health service company Cigna Corporation (

NYSE:CI, Financial) announced today that Tim Wentworth, chief executive officer of Evernorth, will present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2021 through a virtual webcast.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

Cigna's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page and events link on www.cigna.com.

To listen to this presentation live on the Internet, visit www.cigna.com at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software.

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Alexis Jones
1 (215) 761-3637
[email protected]

Media Contact
Justine Sessions
1 (860) 810-6523
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-corporation-announces-appearance-at-the-goldman-sachs-42nd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301294447.html

SOURCE Cigna

