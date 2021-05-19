Logo
Carrot Health and LexisNexis Risk Solutions Announce Social Determinants of Health Collaboration to Improve Population Health Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA and MINNEAPOLIS, May 19 , 2021

ATLANTA and MINNEAPOLIS, May 19 , 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions has announced a collaboration with Carrot Health, a leading provider of solutions powered by consumer and healthcare data. The collaboration enables Carrot Health to incorporate social determinants of health (SDOH) data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions into its SDOH data and analytics software platform to guide payer and provider decisions around member engagement and health management.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care. (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions)

Through this collaboration, Carrot Health will integrate clinically-validated SDOH attributes from LexisNexis Risk Solutions into its existing Social Risk Grouper (SRG) taxonomy and other predictive models that leverage vast consumer and healthcare data. These insights will inform consumer-centric strategies to improve health outcomes, reduce costs and prevent readmissions.

"Consumer attributes are among the most powerful factors influencing health outcomes, creating barriers and inequities that prevent populations from leading their healthiest lives. Carrot Health's SRG harnesses this information to measure and monitor social determinants of health at the individual level, providing comprehensive insights our customers need to design strategies for identifying and closing gaps in care while providing a more personalized member experience," said Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO, Carrot Health. "We chose LexisNexis Risk Solutions after extensive evaluation and testing because their consumer data proved to be the most accurate and comprehensive in the market. We are excited about this addition to our platform as we continue to help payers improve member health."

Carrot Health's platform harnesses clinical, social, economic, behavioral, and environmental data to deliver insights for growth, health, and quality, providing health plans with a 360-degree view of their members. Carrot Health is delivering the healthcare industry's first solution for consumer insights at scale, along with individual-level SDOH scoring and monitoring for every adult in the United States. This scoring model helps predict the likelihood of an individual having an adverse health outcome due to their SDOH profile. The data from LexisNexis Risk solutions will augment Carrot Health predictive models, that already includes consumer data, ICD-10 Z-codes, publicly available health indicators, claims, survey responses, and other proprietary data providing unmatched accuracy to a scoring model.

"We are proud to collaborate with Carrot Health as they help their customers understand the relationship between SDOH data and patient health, and improve outcomes across their entire spectrum of care," said Josh Schoeller, CEO, Health Care, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This demonstrates the power of turning SDOH data into valuable insights that truly improve care."

To learn more about Carrot Health, visit www.carrothealth.com.

To learn more about LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care, visit risk.lexisnexis.com/healthcare.

About Carrot Health
Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, to improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrot-health-and-lexisnexis-risk-solutions-announce-social-determinants-of-health-collaboration-to-improve-population-health-management-301294676.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

