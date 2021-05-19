GNC Places First Purchase Order For PlantFuel® Line Of Plant-based Supplements

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") has announced that leading retail GNC has placed an initial $3.4 million purchase order for PlantFuel products, with an anticipated launch date of mid-August, 2021.

PlantFuel is an all-new, premium plant-based nutritional supplement brand developed in conjunction with GNC to deliver the absolute best-possible products available, successfully bridging the gap between healthy, plant-based nutrition and peak performance and that does so with compostable, eco-conscious and responsibly sourced packaging.

"We are excited to have such a great launch partner for PlantFuel as GNC, which brings instant value to our shareholders," says PlantFuel, Inc. CEO Brian Polla. "We are confident that we will be able to scale our business very quickly with the reach of GNC outlets and consumers."

The initial products to be featured on GNC.com as well as GNC retail locations worldwide include:

All-in-One Nutrition features 20g of complete plant-based protein plus 29 fruits and vegetables, as well as clinically studied Wellmune beta glucan for immune system health to provide you with complete nutrition on the go. The initial flavor offerings include Chocolate and Vanilla.

features 20g of complete plant-based protein plus 29 fruits and vegetables, as well as clinically studied Wellmune beta glucan for immune system health to provide you with complete nutrition on the go. The initial flavor offerings include Chocolate and Vanilla. Performance Protein delivers 20g of complete, plant-fueled protein with added vegan-fermented BCAAs as InstAminos and PeakO2 performance mushrooms. The initial flavor offerings include Chocolate and Vanilla.

delivers 20g of complete, plant-fueled protein with added vegan-fermented BCAAs as InstAminos and PeakO2 performance mushrooms. The initial flavor offerings include Chocolate and Vanilla. All-in-One Pre-Workout uniquely features patented 3DPump -Breakthrough with vegan-fermented citrulline, glycerol and Amla fruit extract to support exercise performance, recovery and nitric oxide; along with 250mg of Purcaf Organic Caffeine plus 85mg of Dynamine to increase perceived energy and alertness. The initial flavor offerings include Fruit Punch, Watermelon and Blue Raspberry.

uniquely features patented 3DPump -Breakthrough with vegan-fermented citrulline, glycerol and Amla fruit extract to support exercise performance, recovery and nitric oxide; along with 250mg of Purcaf Organic Caffeine plus 85mg of Dynamine to increase perceived energy and alertness. The initial flavor offerings include Fruit Punch, Watermelon and Blue Raspberry. All-in-One Recovery provides vegan fermented BCAAs as InstAminos with essential amino acids as vegan Amino9 plus vegan CreaPure Creatine and BetaPrime to reduce soreness and recovery time, and optimize muscle protein synthesis. The initial flavor offerings include Blood Orange and Berry Breeze .

provides vegan fermented BCAAs as InstAminos with essential amino acids as vegan Amino9 plus vegan CreaPure Creatine and BetaPrime to reduce soreness and recovery time, and optimize muscle protein synthesis. The initial flavor offerings include Blood Orange and . Daily Immunity + Hydration features clinically proven ingredients Wellmune to strengthen the immune system, and Aquamin calcified sea algae to provide superior hydration benefits. PlantFuel Daily Immunity + Hydration is the proven choice to fuel your daily active lifestyle. The initial flavor offerings include Citrus Burst, Tropical Punch and Raspberry Lemonade.

GNC has more than 2,300 locations across the United States. PlantFuel will be available online and in stores in mid- August, and will roll out additional, unique innovations at GNC in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. PlanFuel Life Inc. is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

