Target's Strategy Pays Off in First Quarter

Target's strategy to make stores the center of its strategy resulted in 18% comps growth

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Target's (TGT, Financial) strategy to make stores the center of its strategy seems to have paid off. It has helped the retailer deliver another quarter of solid same-store and digital sales according to Brian Cornell, the company's chairman and CEO.

Cornell had the following to say of the company's first-quarter financial results:

"Our performance in the first quarter was outstanding on every measure and showcased the power of putting our stores at the center of our strategy. Store comp sales grew 18.0 percent in the quarter, even as they also fulfilled more than three-quarters of Target's digital sales - including more than 90-percent growth of our same-day services. Importantly, market-share gains of more than $1 billion in the first quarter, on top of $1 billion in share gains a year ago, demonstrate Target's continued relevance with our guests, even as they have many more shopping options compared with a year ago."

Target had already been investing heavily ahead of the pandemic to build a robust business model to ride the merging of offline and online sales and make the company a one-stop-shop destination.

T.J. Waldorf, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at product content provider 1WorldSync, opines the following about the company:

"Target has continued to uphold fulfillment and delivery with Shipt, but it's also taken the time this year to invest more money into its storefronts in anticipation for crowds to return... Target has been expanding its private-label brands to include more items that shoppers seek at grocery stores, including private labels like Favorite Day, which includes frozen desserts and indulgences, or Good & Gather, which carries coffee, snacks, and dried goods. Target has mastered the private label experience both in-store and online, prioritizing the best product content to satisfy choosy shoppers looking to get their grocery lists checked off quickly."

Meanwhile, Target has made it easier for customers to pick up merchandise ordered online from its store locations. "Target has decided to continue curbside pickup at full speed, most recently including alcohol to its same-day pickup and delivery options, providing shoppers with basically any format possible to get their items quickly," said Waldorf.

Simply put, Target has taken the right steps to merge online and offline sales, a strategy that has been paying off. Over the past three years, Target's sales grew by 11.9% and its Ebitda rose 13.2%%, beating Walmart (WMT, Financial) but lagging behind Amazon's (AMZN, Financial) numbers.

Meanwhile, Target is beating both companies in a key value metric: economic profit, which is the difference between return on invested capital (ROIC) and weighted average cost of capital (WACC). This means that it still enjoys a strong competitive advantage and creates significant value for its shareholders.

Target

Walmart

Amazon

Three-year Revenue Growth (%)

11.9

5.7

45.2

Three-year Ebitda Growth (%)

13.2

8.7

89.5

Current Operating Margin (%)

6.66

4.03

6.63

Market Price

$206.40

$144.37

$3,270.14

Intrinsic Value

$125.53

$124.41

$3,438.53

Company

ROIC

WACC

ROIC-WACC (Economic profit)

Target

16.25%

7.09%

9.16%

Walmart

8.14%

3.44%

4.70%

Amazon

13.65%

8.08%

5.57%

Will Target's success continue beyond the pandemic? I believe so, and Mary Schneeberger, senior director of integrated marketing practice at Avionos, seems to agree, commenting the following:

"COVID-19 has altered the way consumers engage with retailers, accelerating the demand for digital channels and increasing the need for convenience for those dealing with the challenges of remote-work life... Target has the right idea for creating long-term loyalty. As long as they mirror their current approach, investing in digital initiatives and keeping customer needs at the forefront of their strategy, Target will be set up for success regardless of what obstacles come their way in 2021."

Markets will be watching.

Disclosure: I own shares of Target.

Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.