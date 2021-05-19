PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results





PVH+Corp. ( NYSE:PVH, Financial) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Thursday, June 3, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results.









The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Companys website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 1827889.









About PVH Corp.









PVH is one of the worlds largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include %3Ci%3ECalvin+Klein%3C%2Fi%3E, TOMMY+HILFIGER andour Heritage Brands. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. Thats the Power of PVH.









Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.









The webcast and conference call will consist of copyrighted material and may not be recorded, reproduced, retransmitted, rebroadcast, downloaded or otherwise used without PVH's express written permission.









The information made available on the webcast and conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect PVHs view of future events and financial performance as of June 2, 2021. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Companys SEC filings. Therefore, the Companys future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations, as more fully discussed in its SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any estimate regarding revenues or earnings.









The information made available also will include certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under SEC rules. A reconciliation of these measures will be included in the Companys earnings release, which will be posted on the Companys website, www.pvh.com, and included in the Companys current report on Form 8-K to be furnished to the SEC in advance of the webcast and conference call.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005240/en/