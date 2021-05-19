AMN President and CEO Susan Salka Named to 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencers





Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), has been named to the inaugural list of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers by Staffing Industry Analysts.





Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare, has been named to the inaugural list of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers by Staffing Industry Analysts.





Prompted by the events of 2020 and the opportunity to create real change, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, is honoring leaders in the staffing ecosystem who are effectively advancing DE&I at their organizations, throughout the industry, and in communities. According to SIA, its 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Influencers are leaders who have a demonstrable influence on the industry and who are initiating uncomfortable conversations about race, gender and equality, while challenging others to think differently.









This honor reflects the commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion by the entire team at AMN Healthcare, Salka said. Everything that weve accomplished and our future achievements in DE&I are driven by AMN team members, who have been resolute in their support for change. Our progress is consistent with the hopes and aspirations of our team and with the needs of the communities where we all live and work.









In the past year, AMN has made significant strides in DE&I, including raising female representation on its Board of Directors to 56%, among the highest of any publicly traded company, while increasing people of color in leadership to 21%. The company engaged an enterprise-wide 21 Day Racial Equity Challenge, and every team member completed an Inclusive Communications course. In the marketplace, AMN launched a program to fund 100 minority-owned businesses to achieve MBE certification and has spent more than $164 million with diverse companies and organizations.









AMN has initiated a dynamic action strategy for DE&I in 2021, including utilizing technology to drive greater inclusion in hiring and promotions, improving connections with historically diverse universities, and increasing promotions and reducing turnover among historically underrepresented groups. AMN is also significantly increasing its spending on diversity initiatives with community organizations and professional association partnerships.









More information about DE&I at AMN can be found in the 2020+Corporate+Social+Responsibility+Report and on the AMN DE%26amp%3BI+webpage.









AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.





