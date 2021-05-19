50/50 Women on Boards™ Recognizes Cooper Tire as a "3+" Company with Three or More Female Directors





50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB) has recognized Cooper Tire & Rubber Company as a 3+ company for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. With three female board members, approximately one-third of Coopers board seats are held by women.









50/50WOB is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign applauds companies that have aligned with independent research that demonstrates when three or more women serve on a board, profitability, productivity and workplace engagement increase.









It is an honor for Cooper to be recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards, said John J. Holland, Chairman of the Cooper Tire Board of Directors. Cooper is focused on offering a diverse and inclusive environment, starting at the top. Different backgrounds and perspectives bring about healthy debate on strategic opportunities and lead the company to be more reflective of its customers, consumers, employees, investors and the world at large.









Investors, legislative mandates, and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of gender balance, said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. We are pleased to recognize Cooper Tire for prioritizing this business imperative that benefits stakeholders and shareholders.









Cooper has also scored a 100 percent on the 2021 Human Rights Campaigns Corporate Equality Index and was named a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The company was named one of the Worlds Best Employers by Forbes in 2020.









About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company









Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com%2Fcoopertire or www.twitter.com%2Fcoopertire.









About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)









50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward diverse, gender-balanced corporate boards. The 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index directory and research reports track the gender composition of the Russell 3000 Index company boards. Educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include the annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity; Get on Board! Workshops for board-ready women; and Path to the Boardroom for mid-career women wanting to become board-ready. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005020/en/