Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Seattle

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Seattle area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005186/en/

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to Seattle, its 292nd market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to Seattle, its 292nd market. (Photo: Business Wire)



Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.



Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure the vehicle fits their life; an upgrade to the traditional test-drive. Seattle area customers can take the time to see how the vehicle maneuvers in rain, hard-to-navigate hills or even check to see just how comfortable seating is for day trips out of the city.



Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.



We want to bring our easy, transparent car buying and selling experience to as many people as possible, and our expansion into the Pacifc Northwest, and especially Seattle, brings us even closer to that goal, said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. Were confident Seattle area residents will appreciate the great selection we offer, now with as-soon-as-next-day delivery.



Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 292 cities across the U.S.



About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)



Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.



For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005186/en/

