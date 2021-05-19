8X8, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences





8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences in May and June:









J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





Wednesday, May 26, 2021





One-on-one format









William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference





Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM Pacific Time





Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com









Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference





Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM Pacific Time





Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com









BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference





Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time





Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com









About 8x8, Inc.









