Dream Industrial REIT Announces May 2021 Monthly Distribution





DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the Trust) announced today its May 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The May distribution will be payable on June 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2021.









Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2021, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 186 industrial assets (280 properties) comprising approximately 28.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REITs objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005558/en/