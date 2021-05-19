Cottonelle® Brand Continues Commitment to Colorectal Cancer Education and 'Good Down There' Resources for Black Americans with BLKHLTH® Partnership

NEENAH, Wis., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Cottonelle announced its partnership with the nonprofit organization, BLKHLTH,to help reach Black people with critical information about colorectal cancer, which impacts the Black community at greater rates, and yet has a 90 percent survival rate if caught and treated early1. Since announcing the commitment and initial $750,000 donation in March, together Cottonelle and BLKHLTH have distributed nearly 3,000 free at-home colorectal cancer screening tests in less than 90 days, with plans to double that amount within the coming months.

Despite being highly curable, there remains a strong stigma attached to colorectal cancer screening and "down there care", particularly among men. In honor of Men's Health Month in June, Cottonelle is committing an additional $50,000 donation to BLKHLTH to help provide more free colorectal cancer screening tests. Consumers can support BLKHLTH when buying Cottonelle, and other products from Amazon, using AmazonSmile for a no-cost-to-you donation. Each donation helps BLKHLTH fulfill its mission in reaching Black communities with critical health information and resources. Simply select BLKHLTH as the charity of choice before making a purchase through AmazonSmile.

"The risk of colorectal cancer is higher for Black Americans due to differences in social determinants of health the way that we live our daily lives. Due to historic and current social policies, lack of health of insurance, lack of information, and lack of access to health care providers, Black Americans are less likely to know the importance of screening, to participate in screening, and to have access to high quality health care," said Dr. Fola May, gastroenterologist and health equity researcher who has joined Cottonelle and BLKHLTH on its efforts to help Black Americans get "good down there."

In addition to distributing screening tests, Cottonelle and BLKHLTH have partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to provide financial assistance to Black people in need of a colonoscopy or follow-up care after an at-home screening test. The fund has already helped to support several dozen people get their needed downtherecare colonoscopies. Learn more about the financial assistance fund at Cottonelle.com/GoodDownThere.

"In just a couple of months, it's amazing to see all of the people we've been able to reach with critical colorectal cancer screening information and tests as a result of our partnership with Cottonelle," said Matthew McCurdy, co-founder and President of BLKHLTH. "This is just the beginning, and we're excited to be able to extend our reach into Black communities across the country."

BLKHLTH and Cottonelle have identified likeminded ambassador organizations to serve as community liaisons to distribute critical education materials and free colorectal cancer screening tests through the remainder of 2021. Current ambassador organizations include:

"As part of our continued commitment to down there care and caring for our whole selves, Cottonelle is honored to continue its partnership and momentum with BLKHLTH," said Ada Zavala, Senior Brand Manager for Cottonelle. "Supporting this cause beyond Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month has always been a priority of ours and we are passionate about continuing the conversation and providing resources to help reduce barriers and stigmas associated with this disease."

Visit Cottonelle.com/GoodDownThere to find more information on the partnership with BLKHLTH and how you can support the cause, including attending a virtual health education event featuring experts and special guests who will highlight risks, patient stories and ways to get involved. Help break the stigma and commit to having conversations with loved ones about taking care of down there by tagging your family and friends on social media using hashtag #GoodDownThere and challenging them to get screened.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com .

About BLKHLTH

BLKHLTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to critically engage and challenge racism and its impact on Black health. This is done through workshops and trainings, practice-based consulting, community health events, and digital media. Its vision is a world where racism and other intersecting forms of oppression do not determine a person's ability to achieve optimal health. Learn more about BLKHLTH at BLKHLTH.com or follow the conversation on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About AmazonSmile

AmazonSmile is a simple way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you. AmazonSmile is available at smile.amazon.com on your web browser and can be activated in the Amazon Shopping app for iOS and Android phones. When you shop with AmazonSmile, you'll find the exact same low prices, vast selection and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added benefit that AmazonSmile will donate 0.5% of your eligible purchases to the charitable organization of your choice. You can choose from over one million organizations to support.

[KMB-B]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cottonelle-brand-continues-commitment-to-colorectal-cancer-education-and-good-down-there-resources-for-black-americans-with-blkhlth-partnership-301294460.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark