Central Garden & Pet to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer & Retail Conference





Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA), (Central), a market leader in the Garden and Pet industries, announced today that Niko Lahanas, CFO, will present at the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, June 2 at 3:20 pm Eastern Time (12:20 pm Pacific Time). The presentation, webcast and replay will be available on the Central IR website: http%3A%2F%2Fir.central.com.









About Central Garden & Pet









Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Companys innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,900 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005068/en/