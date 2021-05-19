BIT Mining Limited Announces to Invest in a Cryptocurrency Mining Data Center in Texas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BIT Mining Limited Announces to Invest in a Cryptocurrency Mining Data Center in Texas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, today announced that it has entered into a binding investment term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Dory Creek, LLC ("Dory Creek"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bitdeer, Inc. to invest in a cryptocurrency mining data center in Texas (the "Texas Mining Center").

Pursuant to the Term Sheet, the Company will invest a total amount of US$25.74 million and jointly construct and operate the Texas Mining Center with Dory Creek. The total power capacity of the Texas Mining Center is 57.2MW, with more than 85% of its power generated by clean and low-carbon energy. As the electricity supply is further optimized in Texas, the Texas Mining Center will use higher proportions of electricity generated by clean energy.

BIT Mining is devoted to protecting the environment and lowering its carbon footprint. The Company's hydroelectric cryptocurrency data centers in Sichuan Province, China run 100% on clean energy. With the arrival of the rainy season in Sichuan Province, the company's hydroelectric cryptocurrency data centers can now fully utilize the excessive water flows once abandoned due to insufficient electricity demand. Through its business operation, the Company can contribute to the local economy and provide local employment opportunities. Upon completion of the Texas Mining Center, over 98% of the Company's total power capacity would be generated by clean and low-carbon energy. Going forward, BIT Mining intends to do its part, fulfill its obligations to achieving carbon neutrality and proactively seek out additional high-quality mining resources overseas.

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, and data center operation. The Company has deployed bitcoin mining machines with a theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of approximately 1,031.5 PH/s, owns three hydroelectric cryptocurrency data centers with a total power capacity of 435MW and owns the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing (HK) Limited, to complete its vertical integration with its supply chain, increase its self-sufficiency and strengthen its competitive position.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information:
BIT Mining Limited
[email protected]

Ms. Danni Zheng
Phone: +86 755 8633 8005

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-mining-limited-announces-to-invest-in-a-cryptocurrency-mining-data-center-in-texas-301294965.html

SOURCE BIT Mining Limited

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment