Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ( NYSE:SPH, Financial) a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today announced the results from its 2021 Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on May 18, 2021.

At the meeting, the Unitholders re-elected to the Board of Supervisors, for a three-year term, all seven nominees proposed by the Board:

Nominee

Matthew J. Chanin

Harold R. Logan, Jr.

Jane Swift

Lawrence C. Caldwell

Terence J. Connors

William M. Landuyt

Michael A. Stivala

At the meeting, the Unitholders also approved: (1) the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Partnership's independent registered public accounting firm for the Partnership's 2021 fiscal year; (2) the Partnership's Amended and Restated 2018 Restricted Unit Plan; and (3) an advisory resolution approving executive compensation (commonly referred to as "Say-on-Pay").

Because the Partnership's agreement of limited partners provides for Tri-Annual Meetings of the Unitholders (once every three years), no proposal regarding the frequency of Say-on-Pay resolutions was presented to the Unitholders at the meeting. The Partnership will, for so long as required by applicable law, include a Say-on-Pay proposal at each Tri-Annual Meeting.

A detailed report of Unitholder voting results at the Partnership's 2021 Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders can be found on Suburban Propane's website at http://suburbanpropane.com/triannual or in the Current Report on Form 8-K that the Partnership is filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

