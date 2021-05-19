Carvana Continues Expansion in Washington With Mount Vernon Launch





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today it is now offering as-soon-as next-day touchless home delivery to Mount Vernon area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.





Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to more residents in the Pacific Northwest, expands to Mount Vernon. (Photo: Business Wire)





Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.









Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Vehicles come with a seven-day return policy and this upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether installing car seats or seeing if there is plenty of legroom for family outings to Skagit Valley.









Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, then Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









Todays launch gives us the opportunity to bring our transparent car buying and selling experience to even more customers in the Pacific Northwest, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. We look forward to now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Mount Vernon area residents, and growing our presence in the region.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 294 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com





