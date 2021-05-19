Harris Williams Advises Transaction Data Systems on its Sale to BlackRock Long Term Private Capital





Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Transaction Data Systems (TDS), a portfolio company of GTCR, on its sale to BlackRock Long Term Private Capital (BlackRock LTPC). TDS is a leader in pharmacy software solutions and services. The transaction was led by Sam+Hendler, Dan+Linsalata, Ryan+Costa and Rebecca Evans of the Harris Williams Technology+Group and Paul+Hepper of the firms Healthcare+%26amp%3B+Life+Sciences+%28HCLS%29+Group.









TDS offers an innovative suite of solutions that enables pharmacists to maintain pharmacy operations, improve efficiency and enhance patient outcomes, said Sam Hendler, a managing director at Harris Williams. Pharmacies represent the last mile of healthcare and play an increasingly critical role in the ongoing migration towards value-based care.









Under the leadership of CEO Jude Dieterman, TDS has impressively utilized its broad footprint in a fragmented industry to build an ecosystem of solutions and revenue streams that benefits all constituents, said Dan Linsalata, a director at Harris Williams. TDS thrived under GTCRs ownership and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes in partnership with BlackRock LTPC.









For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of the pharmacy market and pharmacy supply chain. TDS, with its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, KloudScript, Pharm Assess and Enhanced Medication Services, provides innovative technology solutions and pharmacy management systems to the pharmacy industry. Proudly supporting one of the largest install bases of pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the leading provider of pharmacy focused-patient centric solutions.









Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the healthcare; financial services and technology; technology, media and telecommunications; and growth business services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies.









BlackRock LTPC is an innovative private equity strategy focused on investing in high-quality businesses and value creation through active collaboration with management teams. The strategys flexible duration and prudent approach to leverage preserve optionality for growth and help enable compounded capital appreciation. BlackRock LTPCs team of 16 professionals are based in New York and London and invest across North America and Western Europe. BlackRock LTPC is backed by BlackRock, Inc., which manages $264 billion in alternative investments and commitments on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2021.









Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).









The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.









The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.









