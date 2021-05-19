Logo
Creatd, Inc. Announces New Collaboration with Memberful, the Patreon-owned Membership Platform, Offering $32,500 Prize Pool for Creators

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New Challenge features $22,500 grand prize, Vocal's largest reward ever offered to date.

- The Members-Only Challenge, in partnership with Memberful, is designed to inspire Vocal creators to ideate their own unique ways to monetize their passions with membership.

- Total prize pool of $32,500 is the largest in Vocal Challenge history.

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., May 19, 2021

FORT LEE, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, today announced a new Challenge in collaboration with Memberful, a membership software company owned by Patreon, the creator-oriented company valued at $4 billion. Memberful helps individuals and businesses monetize their passion by providing a decentralized solution for managing and selling memberships to their fans. The Challenge, launched today in partnership between Vocal and Memberful, features the largest grand prize as well as the largest total prize pool ever offered by the Company to date.

Memberful empowers content creators of all kinds to connect with their audience and build sustainable, recurring revenue. Through the Members-Only Challenge, Vocal's creators are prompted to submit stories highlighting the things that bring them true fulfillment and propose their own unique ideas for a membership program. For example, a fitness-oriented creator could propose a membership program offering exclusive access to a custom workout plan, while a food influencer might envision a membership program offering weekly recipes for followers. The Challenge, which offers a $22,500 grand prize, a $7,500 second place prize and a $2,500 third place prize, as well as an annual subscription to Memberful for all three winners, is designed to inspire creators to start earning from the things that they are most passionate about.

Commenting on the thought behind the partnership, Tiffany Perko, Head of Marketing at Memberful, said, "Memberful and Vocal have the shared mission of helping creators sustain their passions. All creators should be able to deeply connect with their audience, and collaborations like the Members-Only Challenge help make that a reality for both the Memberful and Vocal communities."

The panel of judges for the Challenge will include creator Musa Okwonga, founder of Stadio Football, a soccer podcast that is part of The Ringer Podcast Network.

Mr. Okwonga said of the collaboration, "Platforms such as Vocal and Memberful are vital; they enable creators like me to build ever deeper relationships with their supporters and thus give them the freedom to make the work that they truly want to. I hope that this Challenge inspires creators to find more ways to support their greatest passions."

Added Laurie Weisberg, COO of Creatd, "Just like Vocal, Memberful is designed to support creators and their passions by creating a way to connect with audiences and get rewarded for their work. We're so glad to team up with a brand that is so aligned on our mission to help creative individuals keep doing what they love."

The Members-Only Challenge is open for submissions through June 23, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

About Memberful

Founded in 2013, Memberful provides best-in-class membership software for independent creators. Through Memberful, creators, including publishers, educators, podcasters, and more, sell memberships to their audience and build sustainable businesses. For more information, visit: https://memberful.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-inc-announces-new-collaboration-with-memberful-the-patreon-owned-membership-platform-offering-32-500-prize-pool-for-creators-301294977.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

