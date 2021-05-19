Carvana Continues Washington State Expansion With Bremerton Launch





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, continues to expand its presence in the Pacific Northwest, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Bremerton area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, even without purchasing a vehicle.





Carvana customers can save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Carby skipping the dealership and shopping online. As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.









Customers can also trade in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and Carvana can pick the vehicle up and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









All 30,000+ vehicles in Carvanas national inventory come with a seven-day return policyan upgrade to the traditional test-driveensuring customers have the time to determine if the vehicle fits their lifestyle. By living with their vehicle for a week, customers can do everything from test out the four-wheel drive on their newly purchased SUV during a weekend trip through Illahee State Park, to simply seeing how the trunk space handles all the kids baseball gear.









Our expansion to Bremerton today brings as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to even more Washington residents, while exposing new customers to a great selection of vehicles at great prices, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. We look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the area and changing the way people buy cars in the Pacific Northwest.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 297 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









