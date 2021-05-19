Logo
New AT&T Cybersecurity Solution to Help U.S. Federal, State and Local Government Agencies Detect and Respond Faster to Digital Risks

PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government meets key security requirements while providing critical network visibility to help protect data

DALLAS, May 19, 2021

What's the news? AT&T* has launched a cost-effective unified cybersecurity solution designed to meet the security needs of federal, state and local government agencies. The new offer, AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government, is built on the AT&T Unified Security Management (USM) platform which combines threat detection, incident response, and compliance management.

Why is this important?
Public sector agencies need help reducing cybersecurity risks. Federal, state and local agencies manage high volumes of sensitive data and face persistent nation-state threats while supporting critical infrastructure. AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government is purpose-built in the AWS GovCloud (U.S.) and meets the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) requirements for cloud service providers operating at the Moderate Impact Level. These safeguards can help agencies achieve compliance and allow IT leaders more time to focus their efforts on other projects critical to mission delivery.

What makes this new cybersecurity solution different?
AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government is fast to deploy and easy to use. It uses the rich automation and orchestration capabilities of the AT&T USM platform and is highly effective at detecting and responding to threats.

The solution can be integrated with other IT and security tools and allows a single pane of glass view for visibility across the IT environment, both on-premises and in the cloud (including Microsoft Azure Government, AWS GovCloud U.S., and Google Cloud Platform environments). It is fueled with continuous threat intelligence to help protect against advanced threats including malware and ransomware.

AT&T Cybersecurity understands the unique challenges facing the U.S. public sector. To help agencies optimize their implementation of AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government, AT&T Cybersecurity Consulting offers professional services, including security expertise as needed. Through a facilitated and collaborative approach, AT&T Cybersecurity Consulting helps customers meet regulatory reporting requirements and reduce cyber risks.

When will this new cybersecurity solution be available?
AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government is available today to U.S. federal, state and local agencies as well as U.S. companies working with the government.

Martha Vazquez, Senior Research Analyst, Security Services, IDC
"As state and federal governments transform to using digital technologies, they are facing increasing digital risks and budget constraints while needing to protect critical assets including data, applications, systems and endpoints," said Martha Vazquez, Senior Research Analyst, Security Services, IDC. "AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government is a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution providing full visibility into the network to stay ahead of today's evolving threats."

Brandon Pearce, AVP, Product Marketing Management, AT&T
"The need for effective threat detection and response is more important than ever as federal and state agencies and departments look to modernize legacy systems and embrace cloud computing. AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government is a highly secure solution that can help reduce risk, enabling agencies to focus on their mission."

Where can I find more information?
Learn more about AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government here or go here for more information about AT&T Public Sector.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (

NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-att-cybersecurity-solution-to-help-us-federal-state-and-local-government-agencies-detect-and-respond-faster-to-digital-risks-301294852.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications

