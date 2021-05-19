New Goodyear Assurance Comfortdrive Tires Provide Smooth Ride For Summer Travelers

AKRON, Ohio, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the return of the great American road trip for many people, with 73 percent of drivers indicating that they plan to take a road trip this summer.* To give drivers a comfortable ride as they embark on their adventures, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is introducing the new Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive.

The release of the new premium all-season tire comes on the heels of a new study from Goodyear, which also reveals that 80 percent of those traveling this summer are most comfortable doing so via their personal vehicle as opposed to air travel or other transportation method, and that 65 percent of drivers' next road trip will be 200 miles or more*. Whether it's a long-distance trip or a destination that is closer to home, Goodyear encourages drivers to ride in comfort.

"The new Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive arrives just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer road trip season, and is designed to deliver a new standard of comfort for those traveling near and far," said Andrew Lau, Goodyear's product marketing manager, North America. "Drivers can expect a smooth, quiet ride on the Assurance ComfortDrive thanks to its ComfortFlex technology that helps absorb ride impact and a noise-reducing tread pattern that helps lower sound levels from the road."

To help drivers prepare for upcoming travel, now through July 14, they can post a photo or video using #AssuranceComfortDriveSweepstakes on Twitter or Instagram showing how they ride in comfort for a chance to win a music subscription or up to a $1,000 gift card, which may be used to purchase Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive tires**.

Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive tires are now available for purchase in 44 sizes ranging from 16- to 20-inch rim diameters, and is ideal for passenger cars, minivans, CUVs and SUVs. For more information, visit https://www.goodyear.com/en-US/tires/assurance-comfortdrive

*Survey One Methodology

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company conducted an online survey among n = 1,136 U.S. adults aged 18+ (nationally representative sample) who have access to a vehicle and drive at least once a month. The survey was conducted on April 14-21 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage at a 95 percent confidence level.

*Survey Two Methodology

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company conducted an online survey among n = 1,157 U.S. adults aged 18+ (nationally representative sample) who have access to a vehicle and drive at least once a month. The survey was conducted on April 14-21 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage at a 95 percent confidence level.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN

The Ride in Comfort Sweepstakes is open to U.S. citizens and U.S. resident aliens who are physically located in and legal residents of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) at time of entry.

Sweepstakes commences at 12:00 AM CT on May 19, 2021 and ends at 11:59 PM CT on July 14, 2021

Subject to Official Rules at https://woobox.com/8rmua4. For methods of entry and prize descriptions see Official Rules. Msg & Data rates may apply. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Total ARV of Prizes is $7,000.

Sponsor: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, 200 Innovation Way, Akron, Ohio 44316

VOID OUTSIDE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

