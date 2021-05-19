Logo
EXFO delivers industry's first modular, portable 5G RF spectrum analyzer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

QUEBEC CITY, May 19, 2021

Making RF testing of 4G/LTE and 5G networks simpler and faster

QUEBEC CITY, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, today introduced the 5GPro Spectrum Analyzer, the only modular, field-focused radio frequency (RF) testing solution providing accurate visibility into 4G/LTE and 5G NR environments with the ability to analyze FR1(sub-6 GHz) and FR2 (mmWave) bands using a single, field-upgradeable solution.

Mobile network operators need to support and maintain new 5G deployments as well as existing 4G/LTE installations. At the same time, cell densification and emerging 5G innovations, including beamforming and massive MIMO together with new mmWave spectrum and CBRS/C-bands, are making the RF environment complex to navigate for operators and field technicians. All this results in significant new operational challenges and the need for different, innovative test processes.

The 5GPro Spectrum Analyzer is the industry's first field-tech optimized, scalable RF spectrum analyzer. It strikes the right balance between functionality and portability in a compact design that delivers accurate RF over-the-air (OTA) measurements. Designed with simplicity in mind it enables field techs and contractors to easily identify and resolve issues and close out jobs faster.

"Operators need solutions that can help them deliver reliable 5G services to their customers quickly and efficientlyand the 5GPro Spectrum Analyzer does exactly that," said Stphane Chabot, EXFO's Vice President, Test and Measurement. "We applied our field-focused expertise to RF testing, creating an innovative, modular solution that is ready to adapt as networks transform, one that helps operators resolve RF issues before they impact network capacity, quality of service, subscriber QoE or revenue."

EXFO's 5GPro Spectrum Analyzer is available on the FTB 5GPro test kit for a complete all-in-one solution used to validate 4G and 5G networks. In addition to RF testing, the FTB 5GPro supports fiber inspection and characterization, CPRI/eCPRI/O-RAN, RF spectrum analysis over CPRI, Ethernet (up to 100G) plus timing and synchronization. This comprehensive solution reduces the number of devices field technicians need to carry, speeding up jobs and reducing overall total cost of ownership for operators and contractors.

Key features and benefits of the 5GPro Spectrum Analyzer:

  • first field-upgradeable RF testing solution: no downtime due to factory upgrades
  • industry's only modular RF testing solution: option to start with FR1 and add FR2 as requirements change
  • support for real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA) bandwidth up to 100 MHz, 5G NR demodulation and beamforming analysis, plus TDD and LTE signal analysis
  • saves time by simplifying RF testing with a smart UX-optimized GUI and patent-pending intelligent peak detection
  • seamless cloud integration for centralized workflow management and results sharing

About EXFO
EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 35 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

EXFO-P

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-delivers-industrys-first-modular-portable-5g-rf-spectrum-analyzer-301294895.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.

