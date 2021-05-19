Inspired Interactive Games Go Live In Michigan

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today that its remote gaming server ("RGS") platform has launched in Michigan. An initial batch of Interactive games is now live, with more titles to follow shortly. Inspired has an industry-leading portfolio of in-house produced slot content and Virtual Sports for both online and mobile players, with many of these games custom-built to suit players in North America.

"We are thrilled to launch our Interactive games in Michigan, which has been a key focus of our growth strategy," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer. "North America is a priority market for our Gaming, Interactive, and Virtual Sports businesses, and our footprint has been expanding rapidly. As more States pass legislation in the flourishing US iGaming market, we believe we are well-positioned to bring our products to market with a detailed game launch strategy and high-profile partners already in place."

With a population of approximately 10 million people, Michigan remains a targeted iGaming market for Inspired. In April 2021, Michigan reported $94.9 million from Internet gaming gross receipts, which compares to New Jersey's Internet gaming gross receipts of $107.8 million in the same month. Since the Michigan Gaming Control Board ("MGCB") granted Inspired a provisional license to supply its online games in January 2021, Inspired has developed an expanding library of games approved by Gaming Laboratories International ("GLI") and MGCB for use in the State.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Contact :

For Investors

Aimee Remey

[email protected]

+1 646 565-6938

For Press and Sales

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspired-interactive-games-go-live-in-michigan-301294915.html

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.