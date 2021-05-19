Logo
Tony Colletti Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE) announced today that it has appointed Tony Colletti ("Colletti") to the board of directors of the Company. Colletti will bring to the Board a variety of experience and skill in the areas of:

International Battery Metals Ltd Logo (CNW Group/International Battery Metals Ltd.)

  • Crisis management
  • Dispute resolution
  • Corporate Strategic planning
  • Public Relations and Governmental affairs

Colletti is the Chief Operating Officer of 3867 Partners, LLC, a private investment firm specialized in the acquisition and turnaround of mid-sized US companies. He also leads Colletti & Associates, a national governmental relations consulting firm. With 30 years' experience designing and implementing public affairs strategies, corporate leadership, and crisis management, Colletti is considered one of the premier government relations experts and business consultants in the US. Tony was a member of the Board of Directors of Advance America, Cash Advance Centers, Inc. (NYSE: AEA) until its sale in 2011 and also served as a Member's representative to the Board of Managers of Sun Times Media Holdings, LLC (parent of the Chicago Sun Times newspaper) until its sale in 2011.

Colletti earned a B.S., summa cum laude, from Bradley University and a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame Law School. He is a member of the Illinois and Florida Bar Associations.

Dr. John Burba stated that "Tony brings extensive legal experience to our Board of Directors and we look forward to working with him in building the Company in to a leading, ecologically, ethical, and industry leading lithium extraction company."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"
Dr. John Burba, President CEO & Director
Tel: (778) 939-4228

Forwardlooking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forwardlooking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forwardlooking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forwardlooking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-colletti-appointed-to-the-board-of-directors-of-the-company-301295033.html

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.

