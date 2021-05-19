Logo
Vinco Ventures, Inc. Announces Exclusive NFT Album by Mega Hit Artist Tory Lanez

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vinco Ventures Subsidiary, EVNT Platform, LLC (dba Emmersive Entertainment), Set to Release Tory Lanez Exclusive NFT Album and Original Art Pieces

PR Newswire

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 19, 2021

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions who leverage new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today announced that its subsidiary, Emmersive Entertainment, is set to release an exclusive NFT from superstar rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Tory Lanez. Tory, who is known for his out of the box creativity, is working in conjunction with Emmersive Entertainment on a creative campaign that is poised to make history with his new album of original songs and accompanying artwork. Being a pioneer in the NFT space, Tory has developed his career as a creative disruptor. Tory's NFT album will be available exclusively on the upcoming Emmersive Entertainment platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Vinco Ventures)

Tory became an early equity holder of Emmersive Entertainment because he understood the value of having ownership and the ability to operate under the business-to-business model, which is in line with his overall vision for his Forever Umbrella entertainment company that has thrived under his leadership independently. Tory Lanez stated, "Countless people have attempted to enter the NFT space after my success with the format,but didn't understand what it was. They treated it as a money grab instead of learning how best to utilize the technology." Tory continued, "NFTs are not a here today, gone tomorrow trend, but rather represent the future of digital distribution and beyond. After talking with Dr. George Tabi, Erik Hicks, Flo Rida and David J. Kovacs, it became apparent that having the unique ability to push the boundaries of technology and advance the global NFT space, Emmersive Entertainment was the perfect platform for my next project. Furthermore, having confidence that their team has mastered the art of this new distribution method by integrating disruptive virtual and augmented reality, was beyond exciting. I knew the first time I saw the technology put to work that I had to be fully immersed from a business standpoint. Vinco Ventures' various digital-based companies and platforms provide artists like me a unique cross-pollination, so the decision was a no-brainer."

David J. Kovacs, Co-Founder of Emmersive Entertainment, as well as Co-Founder of First Contact Entertainment, a leading virtual reality video game company that includes Call of Duty veterans, added, "Tory's transcendental forward thinking, and laser focused vision was a perfect synergy for us. There are very few people on Earth with his gift. When you combine that talent and vision with the marketing power that Vinco can access through Lomotif, it's a clear winner. With 10's of millions of active users we can market our proprietary E-NFT's to a targeted audience not only nationwide but worldwide as well."

Erik Hicks, Co-Founder of Emmersive Entertainment concluded, "Tory has created a phenomenal album. Each song is accompanied with artwork and displays his commitment to excellence. This will be a collector's piece straight from inception."

Tory Lanez is represented by Dennis Ashley of ICM Partners.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a selective acquisitions company focused on digital media and content technologies. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) Our strategy is seeking out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and will BE BIG. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

To the extent any statements contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinco-ventures-inc-announces-exclusive-nft-album-by-mega-hit-artist-tory-lanez-301294992.html

SOURCE Vinco Ventures

