Cartus Wins Prestigious Microsoft Supplier Award; Earns Top Rankings on Long-running Relocation Industry Survey

PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Cartus honors parallel parent company, Realogy, with recent award wins

PR Newswire

DANBURY, Conn., May 19, 2021

DANBURY, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Realogy (

NYSE:RLGY, Financial) company and the leader in global talent mobility, has won Microsoft's Supplier-to-Supplier Collaboration award at the 2021 Microsoft Supplier Program (MSP) Prestige Awards. Cartus was also acknowledged as a Finalist for Microsoft's Supplier of the Year Award.

Cartus takes home top honors for overall satisfaction, country coverage, and breadth of services in long-running relocation industry survey.

MSP Prestige Awards recognize suppliers that exemplify the MSP pillars of strategy, priority, agility, and modernization in the arenas of sustainability, accessibility, inclusion, representation, and community contributions. This year's awards were reimagined to align with Microsoft values, while instilling a sense of partnership with MSP's business-critical, diverse, and enterprise suppliers.

As noted by Microsoft Director of Global Mobility, Juan Carlos Gonzlez:

"COVID-19 created significant challenges in 2020 to all, and our Global Mobility Team was required to lead and provide clarity to thousands of employees, families, and our businesses that were affected by the pandemic. To properly respond and be prepared, we partnered with our relocation supplier, Cartus, which enabled us to effectively navigate these extraordinary times. Cartus' commitment, readiness, and operational excellence allowed us to quickly learn the individual needs of all our employees and their families. This allowed us to offer flexibility and creativity to our employees, so we could properly respond to continual changes in regulations and requirements around the world."

Cartus was recognized as a joint recipient along with Ernst & Young (EY) and KPMG as suppliers forming direct partnerships to strengthen, evolve, and grow. The winners of this award have embraced a growth mindset, kept collaboration at the core of all their efforts, and leveraged each other's knowledge and experience to deliver an exceptional outcome.

Cartus is also excited to announce that it has taken several top honors in the 17th Annual Relocation Managers' Survey - International Program Administration and Performance. This long-running surveyadministered by Trippel Survey & Research, LLCoffers one of the relocation industry's few apples-to-apples comparisons across nearly every major mobility provider.

Cartus placed first in the following categories:

  • Overall Satisfaction with RMC: #1 in Net Satisfaction, #1 in Top Block
  • Country Coverage: #1 in Net Satisfaction, #1 in Highest Average Score, #1 in Top Block
  • Breadth of Service Provided: #1 in Highest Average Score

In the Technology category, Cartus also earned the highest average score and highest net satisfaction among relocation providers with 10 or more survey responses.

These latest honors continue Cartus' global momentum from Q4 2020, when Cartus APAC won two Gold awards at the HR Vendor of the Year Awards, hosted by Human Resources Online, in the categories of Best Relocation Company and Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy.

The recent spate of wins also coincides with an impressive run by Cartus parent company, Realogy:

TRACEY RENNIEVICE PRESIDENT, Global talent mobility, CARTUS

"At Cartus, teamwork is in our culture. One of the ways we deliver value to our clients, and strengthen knowledge within our own organization, is by actively participating in organization-critical projects that drive thought leadership and mobility program design. The Cartus team was honored to collaborate with Microsoft, EY, and KPMG to re-design the Employee Experience, driving a meaningful outcome for Microsoft's transferring employees and their families. We're grateful for the opportunity to make a difference and could not be more honored to be recognized with this important award."

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world.

Innovating ways to optimize, anticipate, and manage the mobility lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our single source of truth platform, MovePro360, and integrated core/flex solution, Benefits Builder, means we can deliver a holistic client and employee experience throughout the relocation journey.

Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses, as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty.

To find out how our experience, global reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Trevor Macomber
Director, Global Marketing & Communications | Cartus
203.205.1201
[email protected]

Cartus logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cartus)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartus-wins-prestigious-microsoft-supplier-award-earns-top-rankings-on-long-running-relocation-industry-survey-301294882.html

SOURCE Cartus

