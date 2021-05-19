Logo
Expekt being launched anew to offer the Nordic region´s ultimate gaming experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with LeoVegas' completion of the acquisition of Expekt, one of northern Europe's strongest sports betting brands in Sweden is being launched anew. The new Expekt will offer an improved gaming experience and is being launched under a new marketing concept. The investment in Expekt is part of LeoVegas' strategic broadening of its operations towards sports betting.

Today LeoVegas is completing its acquisition of Expekt, and the brand is being launched anew. The acquisition and new launch of the brand is part of LeoVegas' strategic broadening of its operations and stronger focus on sports betting. The new Expekt is being launched in Sweden as the first market, where customers new and old will encounter a modern sports betting brand and the ultimate sports betting experience.

"It's incredibly exciting for us as we launch the new Expekt today," comments Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO. "The timing couldn't be better with the eventful years in sport that we have in front of us. By running Expekt on our technical platform starting from today, customers will be able to partake in our award-winning gaming experience both for sports betting and casino. Expekt will once again be a leading sports betting brand in Sweden and the Nordic countries, and that work starts today."

In connection with the acquisition, Expekt has been migrated to LeoVegas' proprietary technical platform (PAM), Rhino, to ensure a high-quality and elevated gaming experience. Following the migration of Expekt and of Royal Panda earlier in May, all of LeoVegas' brands are now run on one and the same technical platform. This provides conditions for continued good scalability and efficiency in the organisation.

ABOUT THE ACQUISITION
On 15 March 2021 LeoVegas announced its acquisition of Expekt Nordics Ltd and related assets ("Expekt") from Betclic Group. The total purchase price was EUR 5 m for all assets, and the acquisition is being completed today, 19 May 2021. For more information on the acquisition, please refer to the press release of 15 May 2021 and LeoVegas' financial report for the first quarter of 2021. The press release and report can be found at the following link: https://leovegasgroup.com/sv/investor-relations/.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO
+46 (0) 8 410 367 66, [email protected]
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20, [email protected]

about leovegas mobile gaming group:
LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/expekt-being-launched-anew-to-offer-the-nordic-region-s-ultimate-gaming-experience,c3349807

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3349807/1419590.pdf

Expekt being launched anew to offer the Nordic regions ultimate gaming experience

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/i/expekt-pressbild-3500px-rgb,c2914518

Expekt Pressbild 3500px RGB

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expekt-being-launched-anew-to-offer-the-nordic-regions-ultimate-gaming-experience-301295003.html

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

