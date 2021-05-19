Thermo Fisher Scientific and University of California, San Francisco to Open Cell Therapy cGMP Manufacturing and Collaboration Center

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Thermo Fisher Scientific and University of California, San Francisco to Open Cell Therapy cGMP Manufacturing and Collaboration Center

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

New facility will provide end-to-end solution to accelerate cell therapy development and manufacturing

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (

NYSE:TMO, Financial), the world leader in serving science, and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) today announced they have formed a strategic alliance to accelerate the development and manufacturing of cell-based therapies.

This is an aerial of the UCSF Mission Bay Campus. Credit: Matt Beardsley/UCSF (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will build and operate a 44,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cell therapy development, manufacturing and collaboration center in leased space on UCSF's Mission Bay campus, which includes biomedical research facilities and hospitals. The site will offer clinical and commercial cGMP cell therapy manufacturing services, along with associated technology development support, to UCSF and other partners.

Expected to open in 2022, the facility will also serve as a central location where customers and UCSF researchers will have access to Thermo Fisher's broad portfolio of Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) reagents, consumables, and fit-for-purpose instrumentation and compliant software. The CTS product portfolio is designed to work together, and seamlessly transition from research to clinical manufacturing to address cell therapy production workflow challenges.

"We are bringing together UCSF's leadership in the newest forms of cellular immunotherapy and Thermo Fisher's extensive capabilities in cell therapy instrumentation, manufacturing and distribution," said Mark Stevenson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This powerful combination will provide customers from emerging biotechs to large pharma companies with integrated, end-to-end solutions to reduce costs and accelerate adoption of cell therapies, ultimately improving patient access to these transformative treatments."

Sam Hawgood, MBBS, chancellor of UCSF, said, "We expect breakthrough treatments for many different diseases and conditions to come from cell therapies. Establishing cell therapy manufacturing in such close proximity to our scientists, clinicians and patients will enable UCSF to catalyze innovation in living therapeutics and use the resulting discoveries to benefit our patients."

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About UCSF

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. It includes UCSF Health, which comprises three top-ranked hospitals, as well as affiliations throughout the Bay Area. Learn more athttps://www.ucsf.edu, or see our Fact Sheet.

About Innovation Ventures:

Innovation Ventures helps to translate the inventions of UCSF faculty into commercial offerings that can benefit patients. Supporting the development of these discoveries into more fully developed product candidates gives them a greater chance of success and brings greater value to the university.

Thermo Fisher Scientific logo (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

UCSF logo (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1242
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: [email protected]

Laura Kurtzman
UCSF
Phone: 415-317-3760
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-and-university-of-california-san-francisco-to-open-cell-therapy-cgmp-manufacturing-and-collaboration-center-301294950.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment